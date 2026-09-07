Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Senior Citizen Duped Of Over ₹24 Lakh By Scammers Posing As UK Businessman, Courier And CBI Officials

A 61-year-old retired government official was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 24 lakh in a fake UK gift and courier scam | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: The cyber police have initiated a probe against a gang who posed as businessman, courier company official and CBI officer from Mumbai and duped a senior citizen woman.

One of the scammers befriended the victim over Facebook and claimed that he would be sending gifts to her from the UK. Later, the other scammers posing as courier and CBI officials induced the victim to transfer money in multiple online transactions.

According to the police, the victim (61), hails from Nagpur and is a retired state government official. Few months ago, the victim had received a Facebook friend request from an unknown person which she accepted.

After exchanging their mobile numbers, the two began chatting regularly. The 'friend' told the victim that he runs a car showroom in the UK and shared his office and family photographs with the victim.

Gift Scam Begins

After gaining the victim's trust, during one of the conversations, the scammer told the victim that he would be sending gifts for her from the UK.

Later, the scammer also sent a photograph of the courier and list of gifts he was sending. Few days later, the victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be from a courier company, informing that her courier from the UK had arrived.

Later, a person claiming to be a CBI officer from Mumbai told the victim that she would have to pay several charges such as airways, customs, gold registration, currency conversion and federal charges if she wanted to claim her gift.

Over a period of time, the scammers induced the victim to pay over Rs 24 lakh. However, when the victim did not receive any gifts, she realised she had been duped and later approached the police.

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Case Registered

A case has been registered by the police under sections 318 (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.

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