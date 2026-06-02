Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Pahalgam Attack Link Used In Digital Arrest Scam; Nagpur Retiree Duped Of ₹21 Lakh

Mumbai, June 1: A 65-year-old retired man from Nagpur was duped of Rs 21 lakh in a digital arrest fraud after scammers allegedly claimed that his links with an accused in the Pahalgam attack case had surfaced.
Fraudsters posed as security officials
Police said the victim received a call on March 18 from a man posing as an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer, who claimed that a mobile number in his name was being used by a terrorist organisation.
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Another accused, posing as a police officer, allegedly kept him under digital arrest for a month. A third person, posing as the NIA chief, allegedly persuaded him to transfer money.
A case has now been registered by the police.
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