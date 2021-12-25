Maharashtra cumulative COVID-19 vaccination tally crosses 13.06 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 24 has vaccinated 555957 in 10177 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 25, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,06,52,209 people.

As per the state government data, 4,52,30,018 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,63,50,810 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,547 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,68,002 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,422 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,53,436 got their second dose.

Maharashtra on Friday, December 24, recorded 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 8,426. Besides, 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,404.

868 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,01,243. The recovery rate in the state is 97.69%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 86,815 people are in home quarantine and 886 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, 20 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, of which 11 are from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 108.

Of the 108 cases in Maharashtra, 46 are from Mumbai, 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 15 are from Pune rural, seven from Pune Municipal Corporation, five from Satara, five from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, two from Nagpur, and one each from Latur, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation, Mira- Bhayandar and Ahmednagar.

Out of the 108, 54 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:23 AM IST