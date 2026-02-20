Maharashtra Crime: Raigad Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Man, Recover ₹10.5 Lakh Gold Stolen In Murud House Break-In

Raigad Police recover stolen gold ornaments worth ₹10.5 lakh after arresting a burglary आरोपी linked to a Murud house theft case | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 20: Raigad police have arrested a 32-year-old man and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 10.5 lakh stolen in a house break-in in Murud, officials said.

The accused, identified as Altamash Nisar Shenvi (32), a resident of Peth Mohalla in Murud, was held in connection with the crime registered at Murud Police Station under Sections 331(3)(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The entire stolen property weighing 75 grams of gold, valued at Rs 10,50,000, has been seized.

Complaint filed after theft during absence

According to police, the complainant, Ramchandra Sahadev Kate, a resident of Vavadungi in Murud taluka of Raigad district, had gone to Mumbai to visit his son between February 2 at 8 am and February 16.

During this period, an unidentified person allegedly broke into his house and stole gold ornaments kept in a wooden cupboard. Based on his complaint, an offence was registered on February 17.

Accused traced following tip-off

During the investigation, police teams searched Murud and adjoining areas. Acting on a tip-off, they zeroed in on Shenvi and took him into custody. He was formally arrested on February 17 and was remanded to four days of police custody for interrogation.

Ornaments recovered from in-laws’ house

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed that he had hidden the stolen ornaments in a suitcase kept on the loft of his in-laws’ house at Rajpuri. The ornaments were recovered and seized in the presence of two independent panch witnesses.

Details of seized gold ornaments

The seized property includes two gold chains weighing around 30 grams valued at Rs 4,20,000, two mangalsutras with black beads weighing around 15 grams valued at Rs 2,10,000, and a gold necklace with black beads weighing around 30 grams valued at Rs 4,20,000, calculated at Rs 14,000 per gram.

Also Watch:

Police team involved in operation

The action was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Shivthare, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Maya More of Alibag division.

The team was led by Police Inspector Parashuram H. Kamble of Murud Police Station along with PSI Baliram D. Kendre, PSI Archana Mogre, and other staff members.

Further investigation is being conducted by PSI Baliram Kendre under the supervision of senior officers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/