Maharashtra Crime: NCB Mumbai Busts Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket, Seizes 702 Kg Contraband Worth ₹3 Crore In Gondia; 2 Arrested

NCB officials display seized ganja packets after busting an interstate drug trafficking network operating between Odisha and Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, May 22: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai officials busted a major interstate ganja trafficking network, seized 702 kilograms of ganja and arrested two persons involved in the case, agency sources said on Friday.

Contraband concealed among grocery items

Acting on specific intelligence on Thursday, an NCB Mumbai team intercepted Prakash MD and Padamlal NM in Gondia from a truck bearing Maharashtra registration.

During the search, 702 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 3 crore, guilefully concealed in 100 packets among legitimate cargo of grocery items like detergent, toothpaste and hair dye, was found and seized.

On sustained interrogation, it was confirmed that the seized contraband was sourced from Odisha, which is one of the prime sources of illicit ganja supply.

“During investigation, it came to light that the consignment was destined for multiple Maharashtra-based drug syndicates in Nagpur, Gondia, Pune and Mumbai. The arrested persons have been regularly transporting bulk quantities of ganja sourced from Odisha to Maharashtra. It was noted that these syndicates collaborated for the careful transportation in a single bulk consignment rather than on an individual basis. The consignment was to be further distributed and sold in retail to end customers and local peddlers in multiple cities of Maharashtra and Goa. Further investigation on this angle is underway,” said an NCB official.

Similar seizure made in April

The preventive steps initiated by NCB have successfully resulted in effective drug busts in the past two months, wherein another haul of 210 kg ganja was seized on April 11, in which four core drug associates were arrested.

The modus operandi was similar, involving concealment of the ganja consignment sourced from Odisha to Maharashtra among non-suspicious metal sheets.

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This operation underscores NCB’s sustained efforts in dismantling organised drug syndicates and targeting habitual offenders who continue to fuel the narcotics ecosystem, the official said.

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