Maharashtra Crime: Goa-Made Liquor Worth ₹1.49 Crore Seized From Truck At Kemburli In Raigad’s Mahad Taluka, Driver Arrested

Excise officials intercepted a 12-wheeler carrying 1,480 boxes of Goa-made liquor on the Mumbai-Goa Highway | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The State Excise Department seized 1,480 boxes of Goa-made foreign liquor worth Rs 1.49 crore from a 12-wheeler truck on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway at Kemburli in Mahad taluka on Monday, the Raigad administration said.

According to the administration, acting on specific information, the department team laid a trap near Hotel Nisarg at Kemburli and intercepted the truck bearing registration number RJ-19-GE-4115.

During the search, officials found 1,480 boxes containing sealed 180 ml bottles of Royal Blue Malt Whisky, manufactured in Goa and prohibited for sale in Maharashtra.

The liquor was valued at Rs 1.49 crore. The officials also seized the truck, valued at Rs 10 lakh, and a mobile phone worth Rs 8,000, taking the total value of the seized property to Rs 1.59 crore.

Driver Arrested In Seizure

Truck driver Prabhulal Bhanwarlal Salvi (35), a resident of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, was arrested in connection with the seizure. A case has been registered against him at the Mahad division of the State Excise Department for offences under Sections 65(a)(e), 81, 83, 90 and 103 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

The operation was carried out under the directions of Excise Commissioner Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Joint Commissioner Prasad Surve and Divisional Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Pawar, and under the guidance of Superintendent Aditya Pawar and Deputy Superintendent Santosh Jagdale.

Inspector Sanjay Bhosale, Deputy Inspector Pisal and department personnel Manoj Gaikwad, Nimish Naik, Pote and woman constable Rachana Mohite were part of the operation. Further investigation is being conducted by Deputy Inspector Pisal.

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Appeal For Information

The Raigad administration has appealed to citizens to share information about the manufacture, transportation or sale of illegal liquor, including Goa-made or other out-of-state liquor, counterfeit liquor and illicitly brewed liquor in the district.

Information can be provided on the State Excise Department's toll-free number 1800-233-9999 or WhatsApp number 8422001133. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.

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