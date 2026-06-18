Maharashtra Crime: Excise Department Seizes Illegal Liquor Worth ₹1.90 Crore On Mumbai-Nashik Highway; Truck Driver Arrested | VIDEO

State Excise officials seized an illegal liquor consignment and a container truck worth ₹1.90 crore during an anti-smuggling operation in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 18: In a major crackdown on interstate liquor smuggling, the Maharashtra State Excise Department arrested a container truck driver and seized illicit liquor along with the vehicle, collectively valued at Rs 1.90 crore, during a well-planned operation on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Bhiwandi.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Pradeep Pawar, Deputy Commissioner, State Excise, Thane Division. Acting on specific intelligence, officials intercepted a container truck within the limits of Vadpe village on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and discovered a large consignment of liquor being transported illegally.

The accused has been identified as Hanuman Mobta Ram (28), the driver of the container truck. According to the State Excise Department, the seized consignment, including the truck valued at approximately Rs 27 lakh, has a total estimated worth of Rs 1,90,35,600.

Liquor being transported from Goa

Preliminary investigations revealed that the liquor was being transported from Goa to Udaipur, Rajasthan, in violation of excise regulations. Officials suspect the consignment was part of an organised interstate liquor smuggling network, and further investigations are underway to identify other individuals involved in the operation.

The successful interception was the result of a carefully laid trap by the State Excise Department, which had been monitoring the movement of the suspected vehicle based on intelligence inputs.

Officials stated that the seizure is one of the significant actions taken by the department in recent months against the illegal transportation of liquor across state borders. Such operations are aimed at curbing excise duty evasion and dismantling organised smuggling syndicates that operate through interstate routes.

Investigation underway

The case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Excise Act. Subhash S. Khanderay, Inspector, State Excise Department, Bhiwandi Division, is conducting the further investigation to trace the source of the consignment and identify the intended recipients, as well as other members of the smuggling network.

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The State Excise Department reiterated its commitment to intensifying surveillance on major transport corridors and taking stringent action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade.

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