Maharashtra Crime: DRI Seizes 1.312 Kg Amphetamine Worth ₹1.05 Crore In Nagpur, 1 Arrested

DRI officials recovered amphetamine hidden in a specially created compartment inside a passenger’s suitcase on a Rajdhani Express | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zone has dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and seized 1.312 kg of amphetamine having an illicit market value of approximately Rs 1.05 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Drug Seized At Nagpur Station

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI intercepted a female Indian national travelling by Hazrat Nizamuddin–KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express, which was passing through Nagpur Railway Station on suspicion of carrying narcotic substances in her luggage.

The officers boarded the said train at Nagpur and detailed examination of her luggage revealed that a concealed compartment had been created behind the inner fabric lining of the suitcase that she was carrying.

The said compartment was made of hard cardboard and it contained two packages wrapped and concealed in blue-coloured carbon paper. The substance, when tested using a field drug testing kit, indicated positive results for the presence of amphetamine.

The two packages containing a total 1.312 kg of amphetamine, with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 1.05 crore, were recovered from the passenger and were subsequently seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Further, the passenger was arrested and was produced before court.

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DRI On Narcotics Trafficking

"These sustained efforts against organised narcotics trafficking networks operating across state borders reflect the steadfast commitment of DRI towards combating drug trafficking," said a DRI official.

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