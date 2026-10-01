Maharashtra Crime: DRI Busts Illegal Leopard Skin Syndicate In Gondia, 2 Apprehended

Two suspects were apprehended after DRI officials recovered a leopard skin during an operation near Purada village in Gondia | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of Mumbai Zonal Unit successfully dismantled an illegal wildlife trafficking syndicate involved in the illicit trade of leopard skin near Purada village, Gondia district, Maharashtra, officials informed on Thursday.

During the operation, two persons were apprehended for their involvement in the illegal dealing and trading of leopard skin, which was recovered from their possession.

Leopard Skin Seized

According to the DRI, the leopard (Panthera pardus) is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which prohibits trade in such animals and their derivatives. Accordingly, the recovered leopard skin was seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Upon completion of seizure formalities, the two apprehended persons, along with the seized leopard skin, were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, North Deoria Range, Gondia, for further necessary action.

Recent Wildlife Trafficking Busts

With this operation, the DRI has dismantled multiple illicit wildlife trafficking networks recently throughout the country, including leopard skin (Ujjain), tiger bones (Seoni), pangolin scales (Pileru and Jagdalpur) and elephant ivory (Mysuru).

Also Watch:

"These sustained enforcement actions underscore DRI’s continued vigilance, commitment to wildlife protection and unwavering resolve in combating organised environmental crime. Through close coordination with state forest departments across multiple states and other enforcement agencies, DRI continues to dismantle national and international trafficking networks through precise, intelligence-driven operations," said a DRI official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/