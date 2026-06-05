Maharashtra Crime: DRI Nagpur Busts Inter-State Drug Syndicate, Seizes 522 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.61 Crore Near Mouda

DRI officials seize over 522 kg of ganja concealed in secret compartments of a truck intercepted near Mouda during an intelligence-led operation | File Photo

Mumbai, June 5: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur Regional Unit of Mumbai Zone, has dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and seized 522.554 kg of Cannabis (Ganja) valued at approximately Rs 2.61 crore.

In a surveillance-intensive, intelligence-based operation, two persons involved in inter-state narcotics trafficking networks operating along the Odisha–Central India corridor and supplying to Maharashtra have been arrested, officials said on Friday.

Seizure details and operation

DRI officers intercepted a truck travelling from the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh border towards Maharashtra on National Highway-53 at the Mathni Toll Plaza, near Mouda. The search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of eight bags containing 247 packages of cannabis (ganja), weighing 522 kg, individually wrapped in khaki-coloured plastic tape.

The consignment was found concealed in a secret compartment behind the driver’s seat, a cavity located above the driver’s and passenger’s seats, in a locked toolbox beneath the truck’s cargo area, and on top of the driver’s cabin.

The recovered ganja, valued at Rs 2.61 crore, along with the vehicle valued at Rs 8.5 lakh, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, and two individuals were arrested.

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Previous enforcement actions

Earlier this year, in two separate but connected operations, this unit of DRI had seized over 1,250 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.25 crore and arrested four individuals, including the mastermind.

"These relentless operations demonstrate DRI’s sustained enforcement action against organised narcotics trafficking networks operating across state borders," said a DRI official.

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