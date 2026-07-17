Maharashtra Crime: CBI Registers 2 Bribery Cases Against Defence Accounts Officers, Auditor In Nashik

The CBI has registered two fresh bribery cases against defence accounts officials and an auditor posted at the Army Aviation Centre in Nashik | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases against an auditor and two assistant accounts officers posted at the Army Aviation Centre (AAC), Nashik, for allegedly accepting undue advantage from Army personnel to ensure the timely disbursement of their genuine payments.

According to the CBI, it received reliable information that officials posted at the Pay and Accounts Office, Artillery/AAC, Nashik, in connivance with unknown officers posted at the Record Office of the Artillery Centre and Army Aviation Centre, Nashik, were obtaining undue advantage from Army personnel for the timely disbursement of genuine payments.

Joint Surprise Check Conducted

The agency also learnt that the officers and officials posted there were allegedly accepting bribes through their own bank accounts as well as the bank accounts of their relatives, family members and friends.

A joint surprise check was conducted in November 2024 at the office premises of the Artillery/AAC Division, Nashik, by a team of CBI officers and officers nominated by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Army), Pune, to verify the information.

Scrutiny of the mobile phone data of assistant accounts officers J. K. Meena and Kushal Sahu, and auditor A. Verma, allegedly revealed criminality on their part, following which a case was registered by the CBI against Meena in April 2025.

During the investigation, an in-depth scrutiny of the mobile phones of the accused was carried out, and incriminating and suspicious chats were allegedly found between the accused and other persons.

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Fresh Cases Registered

The suspicious chats and transactions found in the mobile phones allegedly revealed that the accused, along with a few other Army personnel, were indulging in corrupt practices.

Following this, the CBI recently registered two more cases against Meena, Sahu and Verma on charges of criminal conspiracy, bribery of a public servant, taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercising personal influence, obtaining undue advantage without consideration, abetment and other related offences.

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