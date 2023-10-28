Maharashtra: Crime Branch Nabs Third Suspect In Solapur Mephedrone Manufacturing Case

Representative Image |

The Crime Branch Unit 9 has made its third arrest in the mephedrone manufacturing unit Solapur case. The apprehended individual has been identified as Kailas Vanmali (58), and he was arrested on October 26 in Hyderabad. The court has remanded him in police custody for 7 days, as he had been evading since October 14.

The Crime Branch tracked down the accused with the assistance of technical means, revealing that he had traveled through the regions of Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad and Zaheerabad in Telangana, Bidar in Karnataka, and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The initial investigation began in Solapur, followed by inquiries in Bidar and Zaheerabad. The investigation team then proceeded to Tirupati, where the accused's last location was identified at the ST stand. After checking approximately 50 to 60 lodges in the area, it was discovered that the accused had stayed in one of the lodges near the ST Stand in Tirupati. His mobile had been turned off since October 19, prompting the team to travel to Hyderabad to trace his whereabouts. On October 25, the accused was located in the Gundalgudha area of Hyderabad.

Previously, the Crime Branch team, under the leadership of Police Inspector Daya Nayak, head of Unit 9, uncovered a drug manufacturing factory in Solapur and arrested two brothers with mephedrone (MD) drugs valued at ₹16 crore.

Additionally, the Crime Branch seized raw materials for producing drugs worth ₹100 crore within the factory. Unit 9 of the Crime Branch apprehended Atul Kisan Gawli and Rahul Kisan Gawli in the Khar area with 5kg of drugs. During their questioning, both revealed that the seized drugs were manufactured in a factory in Solapur. Subsequently, the Crime Branch team, led by Police Inspector Daya Nayak, in charge of Unit 9, conducted a raid on the factory and seized 3kg of MD drugs, along with raw materials capable of producing 50-60kg of the same drugs. The investigation is ongoing.