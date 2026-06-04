Maharashtra Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Medical Officer For Accepting ₹4,500 Bribe To Provide Abortion Kit At Chiplun Sub-District Hospital

ACB officials arrested a government doctor in Chiplun after allegedly catching her accepting a bribe from a patient seeking an abortion kit | Representative image

Mumbai, June 4: A medical officer at the Kamthe sub-district hospital at Chiplun in Ratnagiri was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500 from a pregnant woman to provide an abortion pill kit.

The accused has been identified as Dr Kanchan Madar, 48, a Medical Officer attached to the state-run medical facility in Kamthe.

Bribe allegedly demanded

According to officials, the complainant, who was seeking a legal termination of her pregnancy, approached Dr Madar at the hospital on Wednesday.

Instead of providing the necessary medical services and termination pills under standard government protocols, the medical officer allegedly demanded a bribe ranging between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 to provide the abortion kit.

Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the woman approached the ACB office and filed a formal complaint. Acting swiftly on the matter, ACB officials initiated a verification process on the same day.

The verification confirmed that Dr Madar had demanded a sum of Rs 4,500 from the patient and had agreed to accept the cash immediately.

Doctor caught in trap

A trap was laid by the ACB team of the Ratnagiri Unit, and Dr Madar was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,500 from the complainant. Investigators revealed that the transaction took place inside the doctor's private four-wheeler vehicle.

Following the successful execution of the trap, the bribe money was recovered, and Dr Madar was immediately taken into custody for necessary legal action.

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The doctor was then placed under arrest, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Chiplun police station.

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