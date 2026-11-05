Maharashtra Crime: 5 Arrested Within 24 Hours For Abducting And Robbing Government Engineer On Samruddhi Expressway

Titwala police arrested five suspects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after tracing their alleged role in the expressway robbery | File Photo

Kalyan, November 4, 2026: In a swift breakthrough, Titwala police have arrested five persons within 24 hours for allegedly abducting a government executive engineer and robbing him of cash and valuables while he was travelling on the Samruddhi Expressway.

The accused were arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with the police investigation revealing that some of them had previously worked as drivers for the victim and were familiar with his travel schedule.

According to Titwala police, the victim, Khan Abdul Farid Abdul Hamid, was travelling along the Samruddhi Expressway when the accused allegedly intercepted him and forcibly abducted him. They subsequently robbed him of Rs 30,000 in cash and his mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

The incident came to light following a complaint, after which Titwala police launched an investigation to identify and trace those involved. During the probe, investigators found that some of the accused had earlier worked as drivers for the engineer.

This previous association allegedly gave them access to information about his movements, travel timings and other personal details, which they are suspected to have exploited while planning the crime.

Five Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Acting on technical inputs and leads gathered during the investigation, the police traced the suspects to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and arrested all five within 24 hours of the incident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akash Madan Singh Usare, Gopal Kamlal Banmawat alias Rajput, Lahu Jaisingh Barwar, Durgesh Tarachand Fatpure and Akash Babulal Shewale.

Police Probe Possible Role Of Accomplices

Police suspect that the five arrested men may not be the only persons involved in the crime and are investigating the possible role of other accomplices. Further questioning is expected to establish the exact sequence of events, the individual roles of the accused and whether anyone else assisted them in executing the robbery.

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The five accused were produced before a court in Kalyan, which remanded them to five days of police custody for further investigation.

The incident has once again raised concerns over commuter safety on the Samruddhi Expressway, particularly regarding the security of travellers on the high-speed corridor.

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