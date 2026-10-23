Kalyan Crime: 17 Arrested In Guest House Prostitution Racket In Jhunjarrao Market, Including 15 Women

Mahatma Phule police raided Annapurna Guest House in Kalyan's Jhunjarrao Market and registered a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act | File Photo

Kalyan, October 22: The Mahatma Phule police have busted an alleged prostitution racket operating from Annapurna Guest House in Jhunjarrao Market, Kalyan, arresting 17 people, including 15 women and two men, during a raid conducted on Thursday afternoon. The arrested men reportedly include the guest house manager and an employee.

Guest House Allegedly Operating As Prostitution Hub

According to information received, the guest house, located in the Dana Mandi area, had allegedly been operating as a prostitution hub for a considerable period. The illegal activity had reportedly caused considerable inconvenience to local residents and traders, particularly women visiting the market.

Locals claimed that the frequent gathering of women allegedly involved in prostitution had made it difficult for other women to move around the market comfortably. They said complaints had been raised about the activities at the premises on several occasions, but the alleged racket continued to operate.

Police Lay Trap And Raid Premises

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and raided the guest house on Thursday, leading to the arrests. The operation is being seen as a significant action against alleged organised prostitution activities in the busy market area.

Case Registered Under PITA

Senior Police Inspector Baliram Singh Pardeshi confirmed the action and said a case had been registered against the accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). Further investigation is underway to establish the extent of the alleged operation and the roles of those involved.

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The police are investigating the circumstances under which the alleged activities continued at the premises and whether other individuals were involved in running the racket.

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