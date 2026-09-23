Maharashtra Crime: 23-Year-Old Man Allegedly Killed By Father After Scuffle In Poladpur; Accused Arrested

Police arrested the victim’s father after a family dispute allegedly escalated into a fatal knife attack in Poladpur | AI Generated Representational Image

Poladpur, September 23, 2026: A 23-year-old man was allegedly killed by his father following a scuffle at their residence in Deulkond, Poladpur, on Tuesday night. The accused father was arrested within three hours of the incident, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sai Sachin Chikne, was at home with his mother and other family members when his father, Sachin Chikne, allegedly picked up an argument with them and asked them to vacate the house.

Argument Escalates Into Scuffle

According to the complaint, the accused had earlier quarrelled with his wife after she failed to meet him at the depot as decided. He allegedly returned home and abused her and other family members before going into the kitchen.

The accused allegedly continued to ask the family to vacate the house. When his son tried to intervene and reason with him, an argument broke out between the two and escalated into a scuffle.

Son Attacked With Knife

During the altercation, the accused allegedly attacked his son with a knife he had been using to cut onions. He allegedly stabbed him on the left side of his chest and also inflicted injuries on his right palm and left wrist.

The 23-year-old sustained serious injuries and died following the attack.

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"Prima facie, the incident followed an argument between the father and son, which escalated into a scuffle. The accused allegedly attacked his son with a knife and caused fatal injuries. He was arrested within three hours of the incident from Mumbai Goa highway while he was attempting to flee to Mumbai," API Vijay Surve from Poladpur police said.

Police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation is underway.

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