Maharashtra Cracks Down On Private Hospitals Over Illegal Charges Under Govt Health Schemes |

Mumbai: The state government has initiated strict action against private hospitals empanelled under public health insurance schemes following widespread complaints of illegal charges. So far, penalties amounting to Rs 60.47 lakh have been recovered in 338 confirmed cases, while investigations are ongoing in 266 additional complaints.

The issue involves hospitals associated with the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, both designed to provide free or subsidized treatment to economically weaker sections. Despite this, several empanelled hospitals were found charging patients unlawfully.

According to the Health Department, patient complaints triggered multiple inquiries, resulting in financial penalties and disciplinary action against erring hospitals. In Akola district alone, 12 complaints were registered. In one case, the patient received a refund, and action has been proposed against the hospital. The remaining cases are under investigation after notices were issued.

These schemes were introduced to ensure that economically weaker patients are not deprived of costly medical treatment. To expand access, several private hospitals have been empanelled under them.

Officials have reiterated that charging any additional amount under these schemes constitutes a violation of rules. The State Health Assurance Society continues to monitor and act against such practices.

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The government has urged citizens to verify their eligibility through the Ayushman App, obtain their health cards, and seek treatment only at authorized hospitals. Patients are also encouraged to report any instances of overcharging or irregularities promptly.

Meanwhile, the state health department noted that the number of treatments covered under the schemes has increased from 1,356 to 2,399, with revised treatment rates. The hospital empanelment process has been made fully online, transparent, and time-bound. Hospitals meeting quality standards are being offered additional incentives, while claims are being settled within shorter timeframes.

Due to reforms implemented over the past year, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients treated, procedures conducted, and overall expenditure under the schemes.

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