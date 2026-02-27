Maharashtra Cracks Down On Illegal Passenger Transport From March 1 |

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Transport Department will launch a statewide drive from March 1 to curb the growing menace of illegal passenger transport, following directions issued by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Rising Illegal Transport Threats: The minister said the increasing number of vehicles ferrying passengers without valid permits, fitness certificates, insurance, or regulatory approvals has raised serious concerns about public safety and is also affecting the legitimate transport sector.

Statewide Enforcement Directive: Speaking at a meeting held at the state legislature complex, Sarnaik instructed the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state to undertake an effective enforcement campaign against such illegal operations. Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Passenger Safety Concerns: Sarnaik noted that overloading of passengers, lack of regular vehicle inspections and disregard for safety norms significantly increase the risk of accidents. In cases where such vehicles do not carry valid insurance, passengers often face difficulties in obtaining compensation after accidents.

Financial Impact on Licensed Services: He also pointed out that illegal transport services cause substantial revenue losses to the government and create unfair competition for licensed operators. Legitimate transport services such as those run by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation are particularly affected.

Social Security Risks: Experts have also warned that illegal passenger transport is not merely an economic issue but a matter of social security. Such vehicles can potentially facilitate crimes including human trafficking, robbery and other offences.

Road Safety Threats: From a road safety perspective, illegal transport operations also contribute to speeding, reckless driving, traffic congestion and rising pollution levels.

Call for Strict Enforcement: In view of these concerns, Sarnaik stressed the need for strict enforcement, regular inspection drives and extensive public awareness campaigns by the transport department. He added that making the licensing process more transparent and accessible through online systems would help promote legal transport services.

Public Participation Urged: The minister further urged passengers to use only authorised transport services, stating that strict action against illegal operators and active public participation are essential to building a safe, transparent and reliable transport system.

