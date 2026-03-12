Maharashtra Cracks Down On Drug Trafficking With 14 MCOCA Cases, Anti-Narcotic Task Force On High Alert

Maharashtra has taken strict action against drug trafficking, registering cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 14 cases so far, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council during Question Hour. | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra has taken strict action against drug trafficking, registering cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 14 cases so far, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council during Question Hour.

The minister said the state government is following a “zero tolerance” policy against narcotics and organised drug networks.

The issue was raised by MLC Shashikant Shinde, while members Satej Patil, Anil Parab and Pravin Darekar asked supplementary questions.

Anti-Narcotic Task Force Established

Kadam said the government has established an Anti-Narcotic Task Force to curb the growing drug menace in the state. The task force is responsible for taking action against drug-related crimes and identifying the entire supply chain behind narcotics trafficking.

He added that strict action is being taken not only against the main accused in drug rackets but also against those who provide direct or indirect assistance. Authorities are also targeting the supply chain of narcotics, including those supplying raw materials for drug production, and taking action under MCOCA where necessary.

Satara Drug Manufacturing Racket Busted

Referring to a recent case in Jawali taluka, Satara district, Maharashtra, India, the minister said 11 accused have been arrested and booked under MCOCA in connection with a drug manufacturing racket.

Investigations have revealed that in some instances drugs were being produced secretly in closed factories or sheds in rural areas. As a result, police and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) have launched joint inspections of such premises.

Kadam said the police machinery has also been put on high alert in rural areas to prevent illegal drug production and trafficking.

