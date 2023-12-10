Maharashtra: CR Announces Temporary Halts For 19 Trains For Pilgrims Celebrating Makar Sankranti At Shri Prayagdham Trust In Uruli

Representational picture | File

In anticipation of the annual Makar Sankranti festival at Shri Prayagdham Trust in Uruli, Central Railway has decided to provide temporary halts for 19 trains. The move aims to accommodate the increased influx of pilgrims during the festive period from December 27th, 2023, to January 17th, 2024.

Schedule for the temporary halts is as follows:

1) Train No. 12279 Vasco de Gama - Nizamuddin Goa Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 5:00 am

Departs from Uruli: 5:01 am

Dates: December 27th, 2023, to January 17th, 2024

2) Train No. 12780 Nizamuddin - Vasco de Gama Goa Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 4:15 pm

Departs from Uruli: 5:16 pm

Dates: December 27th, 2023, to January 17th, 2024

3) Train No. 12781 Mysore - Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanti Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 4:30 pm

Departs from Uruli: 4:31 pm

Date: January 20th, 2024

4) Train No. 12782 Nizamuddin - Mysore Swarna Jayanti Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 05:30 am

Departs from Uruli: 05:31 am

Dates: December 26th, 2023, and January 2nd & 9th, 2024

5) Train No. 22685 Yeshwanthpur - Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 09:30 am

Departs from Uruli: 09:31 am

Dates: January 18th & 21st, 2024

6) Train No. 22686 Chandigarh - Yeshwanthpur Sampark Kranti Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 10:22 am

Departs from Uruli: 10:23 am

Dates: December 27th & 31st, 2023, and January 3rd, 7th, & 10th, 2024

7) Train No. 12629 Yeshwanthpur - Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 09:30 am

Departs from Uruli: 09:31 am

Dates: January 17th & 19th, 2024

8) Train No. 12630 Nizamuddin - Yeshwanthpur Sampark Kranti Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 10:20 am

Departs from Uruli: 10:21 am

Dates: December 28th & 30th, 2023, and January 6th, 11th, & 13th, 2024

9) Train No. 12147 Kolhapur - Nizamuddin Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 4:30 pm

Departs from Uruli: 4:31 pm

Date: January 16th, 2024

10) Train No. 12148 Nizamuddin - Kolhapur Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 05:30 am

Departs from Uruli: 05:31 am

Dates: December 29th, 2023, and January 5th & 12th, 2024

11) Train No. 15030 Pune - Gorakhpur Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 11:00 am

Departs from Uruli: 11:01 am

Date: January 24th, 2024

12) Train No. 12103 Pune - Lucknow Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 11:00 am

Departs from Uruli: 11:01 am

Date: January 16th, 2024

13) Train No. 12104 Lucknow - Pune Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 5:20 pm

Departs from Uruli: 5:21 pm

Date: January 11th, 2024

14) Train No. 11407 Pune - Lucknow Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 10:15 pm

Departs from Uruli: 10:16 pm

Date: January 16th, 2024

15) Train No. 11408 Lucknow - Pune Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 10:00 am

Departs from Uruli: 10:01 am

Date: January 12th, 2024

16) Train No. 22943 Daund - Indore Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 2:24 pm

Departs from Uruli: 2:25 pm

Dates: January 11th, 12th & 13th, 2024

17) Train No. 22944 Indore - Daund Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 09:15 am

Departs from Uruli: 09:16 am

Dates: January 15th, 16th & 17th, 2024

18) Train No. 12130 Howrah - Pune Azad Hind Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 06:24 am

Departs from Uruli: 06:25 am

Dates: January 12th & 13th, 2024

19) Train No. 12129 Pune - Howrah Azad Hind Express:

Arrives at Uruli: 6:50 pm

Departs from Uruli: 6:51 pm

Dates: January 15th & 16th, 2024

Additionally, Central Railway will earmark one General Second Class coach to Train No. 11077 Pune - Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express, departing from Pune to Jammu Tawi, to be opened at Uruli on January 15th, 16th, and 17th, 2024. This provision aims to facilitate the convenience of the passengers during the festival season.