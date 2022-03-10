Maharashtra: Covid-19 weekly positivity rate in 17 districts higher than weekly average of 0.81%

Even though the COVID 19 third wave is receding, the Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet on Thursday has said the weekly positivity rate in 17 districts is more than the state average of 0.81% while it is low in the 18 districts. Dhule tops the list with 2.45% positivity, Sindhudurg 2.18%, Pune 1.90%, Akola 1.88% and Washim 1.73% while Chandrapur has reported the lowest positivity at 0.23%, Yavatmal 0.25%, Jalna and Hingoli 0.26% each and Thane 0.28%.

Of the total new 2,933 COVID 19 cases reported between March 3 and 9, as high as 2,085 cases were found in five districts namely Pune, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Thane and Nashik and the balance 848 cases in remaining districts.

There are 24 active COVID 19 patients per million in the state compared to 3,664 in Mizoram and 404 in Kerala.

As on March 9, the cumulative COVID 19 vaccination was reported at 15,71,33,703 doses comprising 8,74,90,076 first dose, 6,80,46,222 second dose and 15,97,405 precautionary doses. The daily vaccination between March 1 and 9 was recorded at 1,51,238 doses.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:57 PM IST