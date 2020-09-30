Maharashtra Covid-19 recovery rate increases to 78.26%

Mumbai: Maharashtra added 14,976 corona cases and 430 deaths on Tuesday, increasing the total count to 13,66,129 with 36,181 fatalities so far. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the state has increased to 78.26 per cent, with 19,212 Covid-19 patients being recovered, increasing the tally to 10,69,159 till now.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 1,713 new cases and 49 deaths, increasing the total count to 2,02,448, with 8,880 fatalities. The recovery rate has now increased to 82 per cent.

Of the 430 deaths, 232 are from the last 48 hours and 108 are from last week, while the rest 90 deaths are from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 149 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 65 in Nagpur,

54 in Pune, 49 each in Kolhapur, 35 in Nashik, 36 each in Akola and Latur and two in Aurangabad, while four deaths were from other states.

While Maharashtra’s overall positivity rate (percentage of positive cases compared to total number of tests) stands at 20.4%, the positivity rate till Monday was 21.01%. According to health department officials, the state’s positivity rate has been falling consistently. “The week-on-week positivity rate is also witnessing a slowing. However, it is too early to call it a trend. Last week (September 20-27), the positivity rate averaged at 19.21%, while the previous week (September 13-19), it was 24.43%,” said an official.

So far, a total of 61.06 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20.69 per cent were positive. There are 18.75 lakh, people, in-home quarantine and over 34,547 in institutional quarantine.