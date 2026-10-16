Maharashtra Court Staff Launch Second Phase Of Protest Over Pay Revision Pending Since January 2025 | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Judicial Employees Federation launched the second phase of its statewide agitation on Friday, demanding pay-scale parity with employees of the High Court for staff working in subordinate courts.

Black-ribbon protest across Maharashtra

As part of the protest, serving judicial employees continued their regular duties while wearing black ribbons. The agitation will intensify on Saturday, with retired judicial employees scheduled to stage one-day sit-in protests outside District Collectors’ Offices across Maharashtra.

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The federation has been protesting since September 16, seeking the state government’s approval for a proposed revision in pay scales. According to the organisation, the proposal has been pending with the Chief Minister’s Office since January 31, 2025, without final approval.

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Federation seeks early government approval

The federation has urged the state government to expedite the decision and approve the long-pending proposal. It has also appealed to serving and retired judicial employees across the state to participate actively in the second phase of the agitation.

The protest centres on the demand for pay parity between subordinate court employees and their counterparts in the High Court. The federation has called for an early resolution, stating that the proposed revision remains pending despite repeated efforts to secure approval.

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