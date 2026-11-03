Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Elections: Mahayuti Leaders Secure Strong Presence In Satara, Sangli And Ahilyanagar | X @ians_india

Mumbai: After suffering setbacks in the recent Legislative Council elections in the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies, the ruling Mahayuti has regained political ground by securing a strong presence in elections to district central cooperative banks in Satara, Sangli and Ahilyanagar.

Local Rivalries Persist Despite Mahayuti Alliance At State Level

The results have highlighted the continued influence of ruling alliance leaders in the cooperative sector, which plays a significant role in Maharashtra's rural and district-level politics. However, despite being allies in the state government, BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders contested against each other in several constituencies, reflecting the dominance of local political rivalries over alliance considerations.

In Satara, the BJP emerged as the largest party, winning nine of the 21 director posts, followed by the NCP with eight and the Shiv Sena with four. The victory of state ministers Shambhuraj Desai, Jaykumar Gore and Makarand Patil was among the significant outcomes of the election.

Nine Satara Bank Directors Elected Unopposed, Polling Held For 12 Seats

Of the 21 seats in the Satara District Central Cooperative Bank, nine were elected unopposed, while polling was held for the remaining 12. The contest witnessed intense political rivalry, with local leaders choosing to fight independently despite instructions from the state leadership to maintain unity within the Mahayuti.

While ministers managed to retain their influence in Patan and Maan, the results in Koregaon and Phaltan have added new dimensions to the district's political equations. The election of the chairman and vice-chairman is now expected to become the next major political contest.

Gopichand Padalkar Among Prominent Winners In Sangli Cooperative Bank Polls

In Sangli, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, former MP Sanjaykaka Patil, former minister Ajitrao Ghorpade and former Miraj Panchayat Samiti chairman Annasaheb Kore emerged victorious in a keenly contested election.

Padalkar's victory is being viewed as a political setback for senior NCP leader and former minister Jayant Patil, given their long standing political rivalry. Several attempts were reportedly made to prevent Padalkar from entering the bank's board. His nomination was initially accepted by the election authorities but was subsequently invalidated by the Bombay High Court. However, Padalkar approached the Supreme Court, which upheld the validity of his candidature, allowing him to contest and eventually win.

Fifteen Sangli Cooperative Bank Seats Filled Without Contest

Of the 21 seats in the Sangli District Central Cooperative Bank, 15 were elected unopposed, while polling was held for the remaining six. The constituencies of Tasgaon, Miraj, Jat and Kavathe Mahankal witnessed particularly keen contests.

In Ahilyanagar, the election results delivered mixed outcomes, with sitting MP Nilesh Lanke registering a victory while sitting MLA Kiran Lahamate suffered a defeat. Lanke defeated Rahul Shinde, while Jyoti Shinde defeated Lahamate in the Akole Vividha Karyakari Society constituency. Former minister and BJP leader Prajakta Tanpure also secured a victory, while Satyajit Kadam lost.

Ahilyanagar Cooperative Bank Election Records 99.27% Voter Turnout

The election to the Ahilyanagar District Central Cooperative Bank witnessed a high voter turnout of 99.27%. Of the 3,837 eligible voters, 3,809 exercised their franchise. Counting was held on November 3 for the 10 seats that went to polls.

The election had triggered considerable political activity in the district. Former minister Balasaheb Thorat had convened a meeting in Sangamner and appealed to leaders to ensure that all seats were elected unopposed, citing the prevailing drought situation. The meeting was attended by legislators, senior leaders and former MP Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil.

The coming together of the Thorat and Vikhe Patil camps, despite their longstanding political differences, had generated considerable discussion in political circles. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Prof Ram Shinde withdrew from the contest at the last stage, while MP Nilesh Lanke entered the fray with an independent panel, making the election more competitive.

Of the bank's 21 seats, local leaders managed to secure 11 unopposed victories, while elections were held for the remaining 10.

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