Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil Assures Positive Decision On Group Secretaries' Demands Including Salary Dues And Cadre Restructuring |

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil has assured that the state government will take a positive decision on the legitimate demands of group secretaries after examining all legal, financial and administrative aspects related to their service conditions, pending salary dues and cadre restructuring.

Meeting context

The assurance was given during a meeting held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of the Cooperation Minister with representatives of the Group Secretaries’ Association to discuss service-related issues and salary concerns.

Addressing the meeting, Patil said that group secretaries are an integral part of the cooperative system and play a crucial role in delivering services to farmers. He emphasized that Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) must effectively provide essential services, fertilizer distribution and implementation of various Central and State Government schemes. Farmers visiting PACS should receive timely services without unnecessary delays, he added.

PACS responsibilities

The minister stated that the government is positive about providing warehouse facilities, office infrastructure and other necessary amenities to cooperative institutions. At the same time, he stressed that the institutions must ensure efficient and sustainable functioning.

Patil further informed that the government is considering reforms in the structure of district-level supervisory cooperative institutions, improved coordination between chairpersons and the Cooperation Department, compassionate appointment policies, amendments to service rules and the creation of a stable financial mechanism for payment of group secretaries’ salaries. Proposals related to these issues will be placed before the state cabinet for consideration.

Reforms under consideration

During the meeting, participants also highlighted the need to ensure that various Central Government schemes reach farmers in rural areas effectively through PACS institutions. It was noted that strengthening fertilizer distribution and other cooperative services would further reinforce the cooperative sector across the state.

Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar, MLA Sunil Kamble, Principal Secretary Pravin Darade, Joint Secretary Santosh Patil and senior officials of the Cooperation Department were present at the meeting.

The government reiterated that it is sympathetic to the genuine demands of group secretaries and will work towards a practical solution after conducting a comprehensive review at the legal, economic and administrative levels.

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