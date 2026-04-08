Maharashtra Contractors' Strike Over ₹96,000 Crore Pending Dues Spreads To 22 Districts, Development Projects Paralyzed

The ongoing strike called by contractors and engineers’ bodies in Maharashtra intensified on its second day, with the “work stoppage” agitation now spreading across 22 districts in the state. | AI & File Pic

Mumbai: The ongoing strike called by contractors and engineers’ bodies in Maharashtra intensified on its second day, with the “work stoppage” agitation now spreading across 22 districts in the state.

Demand Release of Pending Payments and Resolution of Operational Issues

The protest has been launched by the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation and the State Engineers’ Association, demanding the immediate release of ₹96,000 crore in pending payments from various state government departments, along with resolution of multiple operational and financial issues affecting development works.

According to the organisations, they had earlier written four letters—on February 3, February 26, March 9, and April 4—to the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers, as well as concerned ministers, seeking a meeting to address their concerns. They had warned that if no action was taken, all development works across the state would be halted from April 7, 2026.

Strike Began April 7 in 15 Districts, Expanded to 22 by April 8

Following through on the warning, the agitation began on April 7 in 15 districts and has since expanded to 22 districts as of April 8. The unions cited rising costs of materials such as bitumen, petrol, diesel, and civil engineering inputs, while government-approved rates have remained unchanged for the past three years, making it financially unviable for contractors to continue work.

In a significant development, the Maharashtra State Earthmovers Machinery and Equipment Association has extended its support to the agitation. The association stated that contractors are unable to clear payments for machinery due to non-payment of dues by the government, further aggravating the crisis.

The strike is expected to impact a wide range of development activities, including state and district road projects, rural infrastructure, repair of government buildings, bridge construction, and water supply works under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Projects related to tribal development and tourism are also likely to be affected.

The organisations warned that nearly one lakh contractors and millions of workers, transporters, and material suppliers dependent on these projects could face severe economic consequences if the issue remains unresolved. This information was shared by Engineer Milind Bhosale, State President representing the contractors’ and engineers’ associations.

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