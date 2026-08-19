Maharashtra Contractors Protest At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Over ₹86,600 Crore Dues, Allege Mahayuti Govt Favouring Big Firms | X/@RRPSpeaks

Mumbai: Thousands of government contractors and engineers took to the streets at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Tuesday, demanding the release of around Rs 86,662 crore in pending government payments and accusing the Mahayuti government of pushing policies that favour large companies at the expense of small and medium contractors.

The Maharashtra State Government Contractors’ Federation has launched a two-day statewide agitation, claiming that contractors have been waiting for their dues for more than a year. The contractors said the delay has pushed thousands of firms and workers into a severe financial crisis.

The protest came as the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a mechanism to clear pending dues of the Public Works Department (PWD), offering a potential step towards resolving the issue.

Contractors Allege Policy Favours Companies

Contractors alleged that funds meant for clearing their bills have been affected by the government’s expenditure on various welfare schemes and freebies announced ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Maharashtra has more than three lakh small, medium and large contractors involved in executing government projects, according to representatives of the sector.

Read Also Maharashtra Cabinet Approves TReDS Platform To Facilitate Timely Payments To MSME Contractors

At the Azad Maidan protest, Nashik-based contractor Ranjit Shinde alleged that the government was introducing an 'anti-small and medium contractor policy'. He claimed that projects that were earlier awarded separately were now being clubbed together, making it difficult for smaller contractors to qualify for tenders. Shinde alleged that large companies that secured such contracts were later outsourcing the actual work to smaller contractors while retaining the profits, reported Hindustan Times.

Opposition Extends Support To Protesting Contractors

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar joined contractors protesting at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan over pending payments from the Maharashtra government. Pawar claimed contractors’ bills worth around Rs 90,000 crore have remained unpaid for 3–8 years, leaving many in severe financial distress.

राज्य सरकारकडं कंत्राटदारांची सुमारे ९० हजार कोटी रुपयांची बिलं थकीत असून ते मिळावेत या मागणीसाठी राज्यभरातील शेकडो कंत्राटदारांनी मुंबईत आझाद मैदानावर धरणे आंदोलन सुरु केलंय. विशेष म्हणजे गेल्या ३ ते ८ वर्षांपासून ही बिलं थकीत असून यामुळं कंत्राटदारही कर्जबाजारी होऊन प्रचंड… pic.twitter.com/K4OjBbQhIv — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) August 18, 2026

He said the issue had been raised with ministers and in the state Assembly, but alleged the government failed to act. Pawar said he joined the protest to extend his support and vowed to stand with the contractors until their demands are addressed.

Congress leader Naseem Khan backed the protesters, alleging that many engineers had taken up contracting work to create employment for themselves. He claimed contractors who executed government projects across Maharashtra during 2023-24 were still awaiting payments exceeding Rs 90,000 crore.

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"Committed To Resolving Issue," Says Govt

The government, however, said it was committed to resolving the issue. Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal said the state was implementing several welfare schemes and allocating thousands of crores to different sections of society, including farmers. “We will resolve the contractors’ pending dues,” Jaiswal said, as quoted by HT, while appealing to the protesters to withdraw their agitation. With contractors continuing their statewide protest, the government’s newly approved mechanism to clear PWD arrears is likely to be closely watched by the industry.

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