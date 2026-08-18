Maharashtra Cabinet Approves TReDS Platform To Facilitate Timely Payments To MSME Contractors

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved TReDS to help MSME contractors access finance against outstanding government receivables | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the use of the Trade Receivables Electronic Discounting System (TReDS) in the Public Works Department (PWD) to facilitate timely payments to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and contractors.

The TReDS platform is aimed at helping MSME contractors access finance at reasonable rates against their outstanding receivables. The government has also approved provisions for interest in case of delays in releasing payments.

Interest Provision For Payment Delays

Under the arrangement, if the government fails to make the payment to the concerned financial institution within 180 days from the date of actual discounting, it will be required to pay interest for the period of delay. The rate of interest will be determined by an Implementation and Monitoring Committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the PWD.

The Cabinet decision comes amid growing concern among contractors over delayed payments. Contractors staged a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Tuesday, demanding clearance of their pending dues. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar attended the protest and extended his support to the contractors.

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Pawar criticised the government over the delay in clearing contractors’ bills and claimed that payments amounting to around Rs 85,000–90,000 crore were pending with the government. He urged the government to take immediate steps to clear the outstanding dues.

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