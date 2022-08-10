Maharashtra: Congress unhappy over Ambadas Danve’s appointment as LoP in state council | PTI

A day after the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat issued a gazette notification on recognition of Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve as the leader of opposition in the state council, Congress leader Ashok Chavan expressed serious displeasure saying that Shiv Sena should have talked with Congress before staking its claim. Incidentally, both are MVA allies.

‘’The Congress party was expecting the posts of Leader of House and Leader of Opposition in the state council. However, the decision to give LoP’s post to Shiv Sena was taken unilaterally without discussion with the Congress party. Naturally, there is a reaction in the Congress party against it,’’ said Pawar.

Chavan’s outburst came a day after Danve took over as the LoP in the state council. Both Shiv Sena and Congress had separately staked their claims. Shiv Sena has 13 legislators while Congress and NCP have 10 each and therefore going by the customs and traditions and the existing norms, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe upheld Shiv Sena’s claim.

Meanwhile, Danve received a grand welcome in his hometown Aurangabad as a large number of Shiv Sainiks gathered. Danve hit out at the Shinde camp for staging a rebellion and joining the government with the erstwhile ally BJP.