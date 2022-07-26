Maharashtra: Congress stages protest against ED action against Sonia Gandhi

Congress workers raise slogans during a protest outside Enforcement Directorate office against EDs interrogation of the partys interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. | Shashank Parade

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday staged a protest across Maharashtra against the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi for the second time in the National Herald case. The party leaders and workers strongly criticised the BJP led government at the Centre for the misuse of central probe agencies against the opponents and especially against Sonia, Rahul and the Congress.

‘’Congress will continue to raise its voice against the fact that the Gandhi family has sacrificed for this country and that Gandhi family is being persecuted by the Modi government in the name of investigation,’’ said state Congress chief Nana Patole. Incidentally, Patole and a couple of leaders and workers were detained and later released by the police.

‘’Central probe agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax have become slaves of the government and at the Centre’s instructions they are taking action against the opponents. But Congress is not afraid of such actions,’’ said Patole.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan said that raising voice against the government is part of the democratic tradition but the BJP government is working to suppress the voice of the opposition.