 Maharashtra Congress Seeks Extension Of SIR Voter Claims Deadline Till November 30 Over Exclusion Concerns
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Maharashtra Congress Seeks Extension Of SIR Voter Claims Deadline Till November 30 Over Exclusion Concerns

Maharashtra Congress has urged the Chief Electoral Officer to extend the SIR electoral roll claims deadline to November 30, citing voter exclusions. Party general secretary Sandesh Kondvilkar said around 2.06 crore voters were excluded from the draft roll. Congress sought transparent hearings, booth-wise lists, physical notices and easier verification procedures during the revision process period.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress Seeks Extension Of SIR Voter Claims Deadline Till November 30 Over Exclusion Concerns
Maharashtra Congress Seeks Extension Of SIR Voter Claims Deadline Till November 30 Over Exclusion Concerns | File Photo

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has urged the Chief Electoral Officer to extend the deadline for filing claims and objections under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to November 30, citing concerns over large-scale exclusion of voters from the draft rolls.

2.06 Crore Voters Excluded

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Congress general secretary Adv. Sandesh Kondvilkar sought a transparent and voter-friendly hearing process. According to the party, out of 9.78 crore registered voters, around 2.06 crore, or 21.14 per cent, have been excluded from the draft electoral roll under the category “ASDD – Uncollectable”. The draft list contains 7.71 crore voters, including those marked as anomalies and unmapped.

Kondvilkar said the existing August 31–September 30 window was inadequate, particularly as it overlaps with the Ganesh festival, when many people travel to their native places.

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Booth-Wise Lists Demanded

Congress has also demanded booth-wise publication of lists of anomaly and unmapped voters, physical delivery of notices instead of WhatsApp notices, and hearings at polling stations rather than only three or four centres per constituency.

It has further sought simplified verification of ASDD voters, separate facilities for new voter registration, priority hearings for senior citizens and written reasons within two days if claims are rejected. The party also called for re-verification of deceased and duplicate voters and regular sharing of SIR-related information with political parties.

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