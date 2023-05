Maharashtra: Congress MP Balubhau Dhanorkar passes away at 47 in Delhi | Twitter

Congress MP from Chandrapur, Balubhau Dhanorkar, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 47 in Delhi. According to an update on his Twitter account, Dhanorkar was taken to Delhi's Vedanta hospital for treatment of his kidney stone. Reports suggest that he passed away early morning during his treatment.

Dhanorkar was the lone Congress MP from Maharashtra.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.