Maharashtra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Unveil Patangrao Kadam Statue In Kadegaon On September 5

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

Mumbai: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will attend the unveiling of the statue of the late leader Patangrao Kadam in Kadegaon, Sangli, on September 5. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray will be present at the event.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will hold a political rally after the programme. Rebel Congress leader Vishal Patil won the Sangli Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate in the Lok Sabha election.

Despite being a former Congress leader, Patil had to contest the election as an independent after the Sangli parliamentary seat was allocated to the Shiv Sena (UBT) as part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the MVA. After willing the election, he extended his support to the Congress.