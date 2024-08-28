 Maharashtra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Unveil Patangrao Kadam Statue In Kadegaon On September 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Unveil Patangrao Kadam Statue In Kadegaon On September 5

Maharashtra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Unveil Patangrao Kadam Statue In Kadegaon On September 5

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will attend the unveiling of the statue of the late leader Patangrao Kadam in Kadegaon, Sangli, on September 5. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray will be present at the event.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 08:05 AM IST
article-image
LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

Mumbai: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will attend the unveiling of the statue of the late leader Patangrao Kadam in Kadegaon, Sangli, on September 5. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray will be present at the event.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will hold a political rally after the programme. Rebel Congress leader Vishal Patil won the Sangli Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate in the Lok Sabha election.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi And Kiren Rijiju Clash Over Dalit, OBC Representation; Broader Debate On Inclusivity &...
article-image

Despite being a former Congress leader, Patil had to contest the election as an independent after the Sangli parliamentary seat was allocated to the Shiv Sena (UBT) as part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the MVA. After willing the election, he extended his support to the Congress.

FPJ Shorts
Kolhapur To Get Maharashtra's 1st Cluster University
Kolhapur To Get Maharashtra's 1st Cluster University
'BMC Can Levy Water Tax Irrespective Of Whether Property Owner Or Occupier Actually Uses Any': Bombay HC
'BMC Can Levy Water Tax Irrespective Of Whether Property Owner Or Occupier Actually Uses Any': Bombay HC
Sharad Pawar Yet To Accept Z+ Security Cover; Likely To Hold Talks With CRPF
Sharad Pawar Yet To Accept Z+ Security Cover; Likely To Hold Talks With CRPF
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Speculation Swirl Over Which Alliance Benefits From Poll Delay; BJP Says, 'Opposition Scared,' Congress Terms Govt 'Reckless'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Speculation Swirl Over Which Alliance Benefits From Poll Delay; BJP Says, 'Opposition Scared,' Congress Terms Govt 'Reckless'
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolhapur To Get Maharashtra's 1st Cluster University

Kolhapur To Get Maharashtra's 1st Cluster University

'BMC Can Levy Water Tax Irrespective Of Whether Property Owner Or Occupier Actually Uses Any':...

'BMC Can Levy Water Tax Irrespective Of Whether Property Owner Or Occupier Actually Uses Any':...

Sharad Pawar Yet To Accept Z+ Security Cover; Likely To Hold Talks With CRPF

Sharad Pawar Yet To Accept Z+ Security Cover; Likely To Hold Talks With CRPF

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Speculation Swirl Over Which Alliance Benefits From Poll Delay; BJP...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Speculation Swirl Over Which Alliance Benefits From Poll Delay; BJP...

Pune: BJP Leader Harshvardhan Patil Meets Sharad Pawar Amid Speculation Of Political Switch Before...

Pune: BJP Leader Harshvardhan Patil Meets Sharad Pawar Amid Speculation Of Political Switch Before...