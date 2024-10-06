Maharashtra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls For Lifting 50% Reservation Cap, Promises Caste Census

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Speaking During The Samvidhan Samman Sammelan Event In Kolhapur | ANI

Kolhapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need to remove the 50% cap on reservations to safeguard the Constitution during the ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ on Saturday. He assured that the INDIA alliance led by Congress, would work to pass laws in Parliament to achieve this and conduct a caste-based census.

The Issue Of Reservation

The issue of reservation is currently a hot topic in Maharashtra. Social activist Manoj Jarange Patil had been fasting for reservations for Marathas, which sparked hope among the Maratha community while also creating anger toward the government.

A conflict arose between OBCs and Marathas over granting Kunbi status under the OBC quota. In this context, Rahul Gandhi’s statement will come as a relief to OBCs, Marathas, and the marginalized. As the elections approach, it is clear that Congress is focusing on Maratha, OBC, and Dalit voters.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi On The Importance Of Caste Census

Highlighting the importance of a caste census, Gandhi stated that it would not only provide data on the population of different communities but also reveal how much control each group holds over India’s financial system.

“Doors of opportunity are being closed for 90% of the country’s population,” he claimed, pointing out that key decision-making positions are dominated by a small section of the population. Citing examples, Gandhi said that while the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) make up at least 50% of India’s population, only three of the 90 top IAS officers belong to this community. Similarly, Dalits and Adivasis, who together constitute 23% of the population, have very little representation in such roles, with only three and one officer, respectively. He also accused the BJP and RSS of opposing the caste-based census to hide the truth.

#WATCH | Kolhapur, Maharashtra | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "If you see the OBC community, as I shook hands with Swapnil Kumhar who gave me an idol - with the contact itself, I understood that this hand has skill. Those hands which have the skill, people… pic.twitter.com/mes3G7X2jW — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024

According to Gandhi, history related to Dalits and backward classes is being erased from school curriculums as part of an ongoing effort to suppress these communities. Gandhi criticised the government’s privatisation of public sector enterprises, calling it “de-reservation” and alleging that the RSS and BJP have been undermining reservation policies for years.