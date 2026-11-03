Maharashtra Congress Forms Four-Member Panel To Review Legislative Council Election Results In Three Constituencies

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal | X - @INCHarshsapkal

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has constituted a four-member committee to analyse the party's performance in the recently concluded Legislative Council elections in the Nagpur Graduates', Pune Teachers' and Amravati Teachers' constituencies.

Committee Formed On AICC Directions

The committee has been formed following directions from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and on the instructions of state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal.

The panel comprises Congress Working Committee member Balasaheb Thorat, MP Chandrakant Handore, senior leader Arif Naseem Khan and AICC secretary B M Sandeep.

Panel To Examine Campaign Strategy And Organisational Coordination

The committee will examine the election process, the party's campaign strategy, organisational coordination and the factors behind its victories and defeats in the three constituencies. It will also assess whether lapses at the organisational level affected the party's electoral performance.

The panel will also analyse previous election results to determine whether they had any bearing on the latest outcome and suggest measures to improve the party's strategy for future elections.

The committee has been asked to submit its detailed report to Maharashtra Congress in-charge Dr Sirivella Prasad within three weeks. A copy will also be forwarded to Sapkal.

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