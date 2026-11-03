Khopoli: Eight-Foot Python Trapped In Four-Inch Drainage Pipe Rescued After Gruelling 36-Hour Operation | Video |

Navi Mumbai: An eight-foot-long python trapped inside a four-inch drainage pipe at the revered Gagangiri Maharaj Ashram in Khopoli was rescued safely after a challenging 36-hour operation involving several snake rescuers. The operation concluded around 3 am on Friday, with rescuers also removing an iron ring embedded in the reptile's body.

Python Spotted Trapped Inside Drainage Chamber Near Ashram Entrance

The python was first spotted by security personnel inside a drainage chamber near the ashram's entrance. It had attempted to pass through a four-inch pipe but got stuck, reportedly because something it had swallowed prevented it from moving through the narrow passage.

#WATCH | Eight-Foot-Long Python Trapped Inside Drainage Pipe At Gagangiri Maharaj Ashram In Khopoli; Rescued After 36-Hour OperationReported by @Raina_Assainar #Khopoli #MaharashtraNews #Python https://t.co/BqLUaWfKeF — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 3, 2026

Gurunath Sathelkar, founder of HELP Foundation, said, "The python had entered the four-inch pipe while trying to move through the drainage chamber but got stuck because of something it had swallowed. Initially, we had no option but to break open the chamber to create an opening. We cleared the pipe from the side where it had entered and also opened up the passage near its head. However, we decided against forcibly pulling it out as that could have caused further injuries."

Snake Rescuers Remove Pipe To Create Passage For Reptile

Several snake rescuers, including senior rescuer Pravin Tawde, Nayan Gaikwad, Dharma Patil and Sathelkar, initially inspected the spot and attempted to rescue the reptile. As the operation progressed, the pipe from the side through which the python had entered was removed, allowing it to move forward.

At one stage, nearly 70% of the python's body had emerged from the pipe. However, commotion among people gathered at the spot startled the reptile, causing it to retreat inside. The rescuers continued monitoring its movements, making repeated visits late into the night.

"After nearly 36 hours of continuous efforts, we finally managed to remove the iron ring embedded in its body. The ring had caused injuries, and removing it helped us complete the rescue safely. The python has now been shifted to a safe place under the supervision of Dinesh Oswal for treatment," Sathelkar added.

Interestingly, a large number of monkeys also gathered around the ashram premises during the operation and created a considerable commotion as they watched the rescue efforts.

The rescue team included Pravin Tawde, Nayan Gaikwad, Dharma Patil, Gurunath Sathelkar, Dinesh Oswal, Sunil Puri, Amol Thakrekar, Arvind Gurav, Chandan Kadam, Mangesh Ghodke and Nilesh Yadav, among others.

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