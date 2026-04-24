Maharashtra Congress Demands Clear MVA Seat-Sharing Pact For Council, Rajya Sabha Polls Amid Ally Talks

Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | X - @INCHarshsapkal

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday called for a clear and collective decision on seat-sharing among allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc ahead of upcoming Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections.

Cooperation essential for electoral prospects

Sapkal said that given the current political arithmetic, cooperation among alliance partners is essential to maximise electoral prospects. His remarks followed a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, amid discussions on next month’s Council polls, where the opposition is expected to win at least one seat.

Congress sources indicated that the party may support Thackeray if he chooses to contest. Referring to the recent Rajya Sabha election in which Sharad Pawar was re-elected, Sapkal said the Congress had proposed allocating the Council seat to Thackeray and the Rajya Sabha berth to itself, but the decision was taken at the national level by INDIA bloc leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

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“The seat was given to our ally, which we accepted,” he said, stressing the need for structured discussions in future. With more elections due over the next two years, Sapkal underlined that better coordination among allies will be crucial to avoid last-minute decisions and ensure unity.

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