Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole slams Assam CM's 'deplorable' father-son remark against Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole strongly criticised the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comment that BJP never asked for proof if Rahul Gandhi was the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. "CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is mentally ill and he needs treatment,’’ said Patole. He further claimed that Sarma has stooped so low to criticize Congress MP Rahul Gandhi saying that it shows how he is influenced by BJP and RSS thoughts.

On the other hand, state party general secretary Sachin Sawant hit out at Sarma for stooping to a new low. "The BJP is a white ant in Indian politics. Extreme hatred, filthy language, and bigotry are spreading in this country. Will this hatred work?’’ he asked.

Patole said that Sarma's statement was highly derogatory and it has crossed all limits of propriety and decency. "Many senior BJP leaders have been used to making such personal criticism against opposition leaders. They have repeatedly used derogatory language against Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This is the BJP’s culture and not of the Congress party. We wish Sarma a speedy recovery,’’ he added.

Patole said that the Congress party would bear all the expenses of Sarma for his treatment from a good doctor.

"In a democracy, the opposition has the right to hold the government accountable, so Rahulji Gandhi, as a responsible opposition leader, demanded an answer from the government. There is no need for BJP to make a fuss over it but BJP does not believe in democracy and the constitution. BJP leaders are working to defame the opposition,'’ remarked Patole.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:17 PM IST