Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal Threatens ‘Varsha’ Gherao Over Alleged Detention Of Tribal Students, NSUI Leaders | VIDEO

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal demands the release of tribal students and NSUI leaders allegedly detained from the party’s Dadar office | AI Generated File Image (X - @INCHarshsapkal)

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday demanded the immediate release of tribal students and NSUI leaders detained from the party’s Dadar office, warning that Congress leaders and workers would gherao Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence, ‘Varsha’, if they were not released.

Sapkal alleged that police entered the Congress office in the middle of the night and detained tribal students who had arrived in Mumbai after undertaking a long march from Nashik. He also demanded the release of Maharashtra NSUI president Sagar Salunkhe and Mumbai NSUI president Pradyumna Yadav.

मुंबईतील काँग्रेसच्या टिळक भवनाला पोलिसांनी असा वेढा घातला आहे, जणू कार्यालयात दहशतवादी लपले आहेत! बेशरम आणि निर्लज्ज सरकारला एवढी भीती कशाची? ना वॉरंट, ना कायदेशीर आधार! साध्या वेशातील आणि गणवेशातील पोलीस टिळक भवनात घुसून आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांना धमकावत आहेत. काँग्रेसच्या मुख्यालयात पोलिसी दडपशाही करून लोकशाहीचा आवाज दाबण्याचा हा प्रयत्न आहे. टिळक भवनावरील हा बेकायदेशीर पोलीस बंदोबस्त तात्काळ हटवा! अन्यथा या दडपशाहीला रस्त्यावर उतरून उत्तर दिले जाईल. — Harshwardhan Sapkal (@INCHarshsapkal) October 5, 2026

टिळक भवनमध्ये बेकायदा घुसून अटक केलेल्या आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांची तात्काळ सुटका करा! अन्यथा महाराष्ट्र काँग्रेसचे सर्व नेते मुंबईत येऊन वर्षा बंगल्याला घेराव घालतील! विद्यार्थ्यांवरील दडपशाही खपवून घेतली जाणार नाही! https://t.co/0P3vhGCIX8 — Harshwardhan Sapkal (@INCHarshsapkal) October 5, 2026

Congress Condemns Police Action

Condemning the action, Sapkal alleged that the students were peacefully protesting over issues concerning tribal welfare and questioned the need for their detention at night. He said Congress would stand firmly with the students and would not accept what he described as an attempt to suppress their demands.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also criticised the police action, saying students had come to Mumbai to raise their demands and seek justice. Speaking to reporters at Tilak Bhavan, she questioned the barricading and police deployment around the Congress office.

“Tilak Bhavan is the Congress office and anyone can come here. Why has the police cordoned off the premises?” Gaikwad asked, alleging that the action amounted to “jungle raj”.

Students Allegedly Taken To Police Stations

Congress MLA Bhai Jagtap, who visited Tilak Bhavan, alleged that several students were taken to the Yellow Gate police station while others were taken towards Thane. He claimed that some of the students, including women, were made to wait outside police stations for hours. He also questioned the detention and movement of the NSUI leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress Working Committee member and former minister Naseem Khan demanded that cases be registered against police personnel allegedly involved in the detention of the students. He said the tribal students had been protesting peacefully over the lack of basic facilities in ashram schools, including inadequate food and water supply.

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Congress Delegation Meets Police

Khan later led a delegation of Congress leaders to Dadar police station, where they submitted a complaint seeking action against police personnel who, according to the party, entered Tilak Bhavan and detained the students.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, senior leader Balasaheb Thorat and other party leaders also condemned the action and reiterated the party’s support for the tribal students.

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