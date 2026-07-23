Maharashtra Congress Alleges Police Excess Against Students Protesting Exam Paper Leak | X - @INCHarshsapkal

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Thursday accused the police of using excessive force against students protesting over the alleged examination paper leak and demanded the immediate dismissal and arrest of a police officer allegedly threatening protesters with false drug cases.



A Congress delegation, led by Sapkal along with Congress Working Committee member Naseem Khan and MLA Bhai Jagtap, met Director General of Police Sadanand Date and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, seeking an end to the alleged crackdown on student protesters and harassment of journalists covering the demonstrations.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sapkal alleged that police had resorted to indiscriminate baton charges on students, including women and minors, instead of safeguarding their democratic right to protest.



"The police should work according to the law and not behave like agents of the government. Congress will not tolerate police raj in Maharashtra," he said.





Referring to a purported viral video, Sapkal demanded action against a police officer allegedly threatening students with fabricated narcotics cases. He said the DGP and the Mumbai Police Commissioner informed the delegation that an inquiry was underway and appropriate action would be taken after the report was submitted.



Sapkal reiterated the Congress' demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and reforms in the examination system, adding that the Maha Vikas Aghadi would soon announce its next phase of protests over the issue.

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