Maharashtra: Congress aims to win all SC/ST reserved seats in the state

Nana Patole | PTI

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has resolved to win every SC/ST reserved seat in the state. The party made this resolve at the special meeting of the SC, ST leadership Development Mission of the party on Monday.

Leadership development mission taken up in line with party's aim



“The party had been deliberating on the issues related to leadership development for past some time. The issue was discussed at the Udaipur camp as well as the Raipur session. Accordingly, the leadership development mission has been taken up,” said K Raju, the national coordinator of the SC, ST, OBC and Minority cell of the party.



All the state committee members along with tribal cell president Dr Namdeo Usendi and former minister Anis Ahmed were present at the meeting where Raju put across the need to win over all the reserved seats on panchayat, district, assembly and the parliamentary levels. He also insisted that the party should start a debate on social justice and take up the issue of socially backward classes in major way in the state.

Patole, Thorat stress to work for tribals



MPCC president Nana Patole said that the party is committed to save the constitution as that only will ensure protection of the rights of the real owners of the nation.



Leader of the legislative Congress party Balasaheb Thorat said that party has been instrumental in handing over the power to the tribals since independence and in turn the tribals have always supported the Congress. “The need is to work for tribals who haven’t been able to reap the fruits of development,” he added.

