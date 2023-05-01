Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress and BJP lock horns over grand-old party's 'CryPM' campaign

CryPM poster has flooded social media | Twitter

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka chief Nalin Kateel slammed the Congress for their 'CryPM' campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the campaigning for the Karnataka polls enters its final phase, the political slugfest heated up with the Congress party launching a 'CryPM' campaign on social media, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement about verbal abuse.

Kateel told reporters, "PM Modi is not only the leader of the country but also the leader of the world, Congress' target is to ridicule him. Congress has already lost the election. hence they are doing all this. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and was always in a silent mood."

Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi for "crying"

On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, slammed the Prime Minister for "crying" about verbal abuses. Commenting on Modi's statement, she said that if they start counting abuses hurled at her family, they will "publish books after books about it".

Priyanka went on to say that the happenings she witnessed are strange. She said, "I have seen many Prime Ministers, Indira Ji (Indira Gandhi), who took bullets for this country. I have seen Rajiv Gandhi, he sacrificed his life for this country. I have seen PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country. This is the first PM I have seen who cries in front of people. Instead of listening to your woes, he cribs about his woes."

Congress' 'CryPM' campaign targets PM Modi

The Congress party released a "PayCM CryPM" poster, which has been widely shared by its workers on social media. It features PM Modi's face on a QR code, along with the tagline, "If he can't take verbal abuse, how can he lead the country?"

The campaign also includes a video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticising Modi for "crying" about verbal abuses hurled at him by the opposition.

PayCM campaign

The Congress had previously run a similar campaign against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the controversy over demand of 40% commission cropped up.

Under the campaign, Congress had put up posters which featured a QR code resembling CM Bommai's face with interface that is similar to a popular payment gateway.