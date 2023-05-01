Karnataka Elections 2023: After Kharge's poisonous snake remark, his son Priyank calls PM Modi 'nalayak beta' |

As the Karnataka Assembly elections approach, Congress leaders are attracting attention with their controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, called the PM a ‘poisonous snake’, and now his son Priyank Kharge has made an objectionable remark against PM Modi at an election rally in Karnataka.

Priyank Kharge’s objectionable remark

Recently, Priyank Kharge made a derogatory comment about PM Modi’s statement that a son of the Banjara community was in Delhi. Priyank Kharge questioned the usefulness of the son (PM Modi) who cannot contribute to running the household. He called Modi a 'nalayak beta.'

@PriyankKharge - When PM had come to #Kalaburgi said, Aap sab dariye mat. #Banjara community ka ek beta #Delhi mein baitha hai. Aisa #Nalayak beta baithega toh Ghar kaise chalega



Statement courted controversy. Dispite his clarification. pic.twitter.com/Q72Q27xlAP — Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) May 1, 2023

BJP slams Congress and Kharge’s son

The BJP strongly condemned Priyank Kharge’s indecent language and criticized the Congress for resorting to such tactics. BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who worked with Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed his disappointment with the leader and stated that Kharge’s son was following in his father’s footsteps.

BJP releases election manifesto

Meanwhile, the BJP released its election manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections. BJP President JP Nadda unveiled the manifesto in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yeddyirappa.

The heated campaign for the Karnataka Assembly Elections has intensified with Congress leaders making controversial statements against PM Modi. The BJP has strongly condemned the use of indecent language and called for the people’s court to make their decision. With the release of the BJP’s election manifesto, the political battle in Karnataka has become even more intense.