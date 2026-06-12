Maharashtra Completes PLFS & ASUSE Training Workshop To Strengthen Employment & Enterprise Surveys | file pic

Navi Mumbai: A regional training workshop aimed at strengthening the implementation of two major statistical surveys—the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE)—has concluded successfully at the National Institute of Post-Harvest Technology (NIPHT), Talegaon Dabhade.

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Workshop organisation and inauguration

Organised by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics under Maharashtra's Planning Department, the five-day workshop was held from June 5 to June 10, 2026, for investigators and supervisors assigned to field operations in the Konkan and Pune divisions. The programme was inaugurated by Commissioner of Economics and Statistics, Dr. Jyotsna Padiyar.

Survey scope and coverage

The surveys, scheduled to be conducted between April 2026 and March 2027, aim to cover 6,828 sample units across Maharashtra through a network of 276 investigators and supervisors. In the Konkan and Pune divisions alone, 2,956 sample units in urban and rural areas have been identified for survey work, which will be carried out by 75 investigators and 28 supervisors.

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Importance of citizen participation

Addressing the inaugural session through video conferencing, Chief Executive Officer and In-charge District Collector Gajanan Patil said the data collected through the surveys would be crucial for designing welfare schemes and evidence-based policies at the village, district and divisional levels. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with enumerators by providing accurate information.

Training objectives and vision alignment

Speaking at the workshop, National Statistical Office (NSO-FOD), Pune, Deputy Director Dr. Ruhi Kulkarni said the training programme would lay a strong foundation for the successful implementation of the surveys and support data-driven governance in line with the “Viksit Bharat @ 2047” vision.

Survey significance highlighted

Retired Additional Director General Ashok Toparani highlighted the importance of both surveys in assessing the country’s overall economic progress.

District-level data and development planning

Commissioner Dr. Jyotsna Padiyar noted that districts have emerged as the focal point of development under the “Viksit Bharat @ 2047” framework. The surveys, she said, would generate district-level data on employment, unemployment, the number of unorganised enterprises and job creation, helping governments prepare income estimates and formulate development policies more effectively.

Training programme content

During the residential training programme, investigators and supervisors appointed through Ipsos Research Pvt. Ltd. were trained in labour force concepts, workforce participation rates and the structure, financial condition, income and expenditure patterns of enterprises in the unorganised sector. They were also given hands-on training in using tablet-based Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) technology for data collection.

Notable attendees and session proceedings

Among those present were Joint Commissioner Bhishma Biradar, Joint Commissioner (Planning) Sanjay Markale, District Planning Officer Kiran Indalkar, Deputy Commissioner of the District Statistics Office Priyanka Bokil, and Ipsos Director Tripti Sharma.

The workshop began with an introductory address by Joint Commissioner Jaisingh Mehetre, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Acting Joint Commissioner Vrushali Makar.