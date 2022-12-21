Maharashtra: Committee of senior legislators to be formed to deal with trolling & morphing, says Dy CM Fadnavis | Photo: ANI

Nagpur: Taking a serious note of trolling and morphing of political leaders and elected representatives in the social media, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly on Wednesday announced that a committee of senior legislators from ruling and opposition will be formed to discuss measures to curb it. He further added that the state government will thereafter look into bringing in a new legislation or amending the existing ones to curb such incidents.

Mr Fadnavis’s reply came after the NCP MLA and former minister Mr Jayant Patil alleged that BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has allegedly tried to troll senior NCP leader and former minister Chhagan Bhujbal by circulating a morphed photo on his social media handle.

Patil: The matter is very serious

‘’It is not right if a member of the House morphs the photo of another honorable and senior member and circulates it on social media and trolls,’’ said Mr Patil. He asked what action the Home Minister (Fadnavis) will take against Mr Bhatkhalkar.

Showing the photograph of Chhagan Bhujbal in his mobile phone, Mr Patil also said that it is very serious.

Mr Fadnavis said that political leaders should not do such things and should follow the code on social media. On Mr Patil’s demand for action against Mr Bhatkhalkar, he said it will be verified whether the handle is real or fake and then take a call on action.

‘’A committee of senior legislators will be formed to deal with trolling and morphing of members of the house and thereafter the state may consider a special legislation,’’ announced Mr Fadnavis.

Important to verify details: Ashok Chavan

Former chief minister Mr Ashok Chavan said it is important to see whether the Twitter account is verified or not. ‘’If there is a blue tick, it is sure that the account belongs to the same person. The statements made by the Chief Minister of Karnataka regarding the border issue, which are still on that Twitter account, the statements defaming Maharashtra are still on that Twitter account. It is a verified account. We say that there is no reason to support them,’’ he added. He was referring to the Union Home Minister Mr Amit Shah’s comment after his meeting with the CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka that ‘’It has also come to our notice that fake twitter accounts named after senior leaders have played a very big role in flaring up the issue.It has been decided that FIRs will be registered against people behind this and they will be exposed.’’

Mr Fadnavis while replying to Mr Chavan's statement said, ‘’The Chief Minister of Karnataka has told this before the Union Home Minister. I myself will send a letter to the Union Home Minister about it".

However, NCP MLA Mr Jayant Patil claimed that ‘’What Bommai has tweeted was discussed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly an hour ago. Why did he deviate from his tweets? This objection has been raised by members of the opposition party in the Karnataka Assembly. So Bommai's tweet is true. It has been proved once again that what he said in front of the Home Minister is not true.’’

However, Mr Fadnavis taunted that Mr Patil should pay more attention in the Maharashtra assembly and less in the Karnataka assembly. ‘’Let's get reliable information about what happened there and then discuss it,’’ he added.

