Maharashtra: CMO to address complaints received on social media

Mumbai: The Chief Minister’s Office (COM) would soon begin addressing citizens’ grievances received on social media.

System developed integrating Aapale Sarkar portal and CMO

The IT department of the State Government has developed a system integrating the Aapale Sarkar portal and the CMO. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the officials to begin implementing the system, as he reviewed various initiatives being taken by the IT department at a meeting on Friday, a note from the CMO said.

Apart from the traditional methods of letters and memorandums, the citizens have started sending suggestions, complaints and grievance to the government over email, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other digital platforms. A system to direct all such grievances to respective departments, following them up and giving feedback to those who had sent it is being developed by the IT department with the help of team developed for Aapale Sarkar portal.

Separate 'My scheme' portal being developed

A separate ‘My Scheme’ portal on the lines of the Union Government is being developed to enable citizens to assess their eligibility for various State as well as Central Government schemes too is being developed, the officials told the CM at the meeting.

Apart from these schemes, the IT department is currently working on a projects tracking system, a data repository system for all departments and the government data, legal tracking system, policy for use of drones in government functioning and an e-office system to ensure speedy disposal of files, the officials said.

CM dashboard and helpline in the pipeline

A CM’s dashboard and CM’s helpline too are being developed wherein chatbot and WhatsApp communication eligibility has been integrated so that citizen can send in their urgent suggestions directly to CM, the officials said.

CM Shinde also chaired various other meetings on Friday wherein a separate department for action on climate change is one of the highlights of the good governance regulations approved by him.

