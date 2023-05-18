No traffic constable over 55 on road duty in hot conditions, CM Shinde tells Mumbai top cop

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed the Mumbai police commissioner not to put any traffic constable above the age of 55 on duty on the city's roads.

Shinde was prompted to issue the directive when he saw some senior constables on duty in the noonday sun as he drove to Mumbai from Thane earlier in the day, said a release from his office.

He immediately called Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and gave him necessary instructions.

Proper arrangements for shade, water for feild officials

CM Shinde also said that traffic constables suffering from serious ailments should not be put on duty on roads. Further, proper arrangements should be made for shade and water for the constables deployed on roads, the chief minister said.

Previous order

Earlier in April, Mumbai Traffic Police had issued new directive for cops deployed on field duty. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pravin Padwal had issued directive stating that cops above 55 should not be given field duty between noon to 5 pm.

It added that officers who suffer from blood pressure and diabetes too, and ones who have undergone major surgeries, should also be kept away from field duty during those hours.

Traffic warden deployment

The directive also stated that a traffic warden should be appointed with the officials assigned ground duty for their assistance. The directive came after several deaths being reported in the state due to heatstroke.

The order signed by Padwal also stated that drinking water should be readily available to the traffic police officers deployed on roads and that field officials experiencing chest pain or dizziness must be immediately admitted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Read Also Mumbai: Traffic cops above 55 to get some respite amid rising temperatures