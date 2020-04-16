Maharashtra: CMO becomes Panvel BJP corporator Ajay Bahira’s party-pooper

Navi Mumbai: More trouble seems to be mounting for BJP corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Ajay Bahira, who was arrested for partying on his terrace on April 10.

The Konkan division of Chief Minister Office has ordered the civic chief to take immediate action as per the law after Panvel Sangharsh Samiti filed a written complaint demanding the corporator’s disqualification.

Kantilal Kadu, president of Panvel Sangharsh Samiti said that as per the municipal act, the civic chief has the power to disqualify the corporator for his inappropriate act during the national health emergency.

Bahira along with 10 others were arrested by Panvel city police after they celebrated his birthday despite government orders to maintain social distancing norms. Bahira is from ward number 20 of PMC. They were booked under the section 2,3 and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and section 77 of the Maharashtra Prohibition act 1949.