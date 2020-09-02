Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting on Aarey Colony issue today

Months after stalling the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) car shed project at Mumbai’s Aarey Colony, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday will chair meeting to discuss possible solutions.
Felling of trees in Aarey Colony for the upcoming 33-km fully underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro line had triggered a huge outrage last year when the BJP was in power.
After coming to power in November, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced stay on construction of the metro car shed project in the green lung. 33.5 km underground Metro line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) passes through Aarey Colony and the car shed was also supposed to come up in this forested area.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on August 28 asked the Mumbai Metro and MMRDA officials to examine whether the proposed Metro car-shed in Aarey Colony can be shifted to Pahadi Goregaon area near Oshiwara, reported PTI.
Then BJP-led government in Maharashtra had come under fire from green activists in October 2019, when over 2,000 trees were felled for a carshed, to be constructed in Aarey Colony which is adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The Shiv Sena, then junior partner in the Devendra Fadnavis government, had opposed the felling of trees.
