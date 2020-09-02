Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting on Aarey Colony issue today

Months after stalling the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) car shed project at Mumbai’s Aarey Colony, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday will chair meeting to discuss possible solutions.

Felling of trees in Aarey Colony for the upcoming 33-km fully underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro line had triggered a huge outrage last year when the BJP was in power.

After coming to power in November, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced stay on construction of the metro car shed project in the green lung. 33.5 km underground Metro line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) passes through Aarey Colony and the car shed was also supposed to come up in this forested area.