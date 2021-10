Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray okays proposal to promote police constable directly to sub-inspector

In a move that is expected to speed up crime detection and prevention, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday approved the Maharashtra police proposal to promote police constables directly to the post of police sub-inspectors.

Citing it as a "revolutionary decision", the Shiv Sena leader said that the police personnel would have more opportunities to advance in their career and, most importantly, the move would speed up crime detection and prevention.

"The state has approved the proposal for the earlier promotion of Police Constable to Police Sub Inspector. In a revolutionary decision, the Police Force will have more opportunities to advance in their career and, most importantly, speed up crime detection and prevention," tweeted Thackeray.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Actor Armaan Kohli denied bail in drugs case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:32 AM IST