Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:32 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray okays proposal to promote police constable directly to sub-inspector

ANI
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray okays proposal to promote police constable directly to sub-inspector | ANI

In a move that is expected to speed up crime detection and prevention, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday approved the Maharashtra police proposal to promote police constables directly to the post of police sub-inspectors.

Citing it as a "revolutionary decision", the Shiv Sena leader said that the police personnel would have more opportunities to advance in their career and, most importantly, the move would speed up crime detection and prevention.

"The state has approved the proposal for the earlier promotion of Police Constable to Police Sub Inspector. In a revolutionary decision, the Police Force will have more opportunities to advance in their career and, most importantly, speed up crime detection and prevention," tweeted Thackeray.

